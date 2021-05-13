Fatal crash closes westbound I-70 in St. Louis County

The westbound lanes are expected to be closed for a few hours

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — All lanes of westbound Interstate 70 are closed in north St. Louis County due to a fatal crash.

At around 4:30 a.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol was called to the scene on I-70 near Interstate 170 for a crash involving two vehicles with two people who were trapped and unresponsive. When troopers arrived at the scene, they were told the two victims had died.

Highway patrol told 5 On Your Side the westbound lanes of I-70 will be closed for an “undetermined amount of time.”

No other information about the crash has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.