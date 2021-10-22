Fatal crash closes westbound lanes of I-70 in St. Charles County

A tractor-trailer and one other vehicle were involved in the crash, Missouri State Highway Patrol said

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A fatal crash has closed a portion of Interstate 70 in St. Charles County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer and one other vehicle were involved in the crash and one person was killed.

At around 3:30 a.m., crews shutdown the westbound lanes of I-70 near Bryan Road to investigate the crash. MoDOT expects the closure to last for about three hours.

No other information about the crash has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as we confirm more details.