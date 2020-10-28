Person killed in crash on I-70 in St. Louis

The express lanes of eastbound I-70 are closed while officials investigate

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a fatal multi-car crash in north St. Louis early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at around 6:14 a.m. in the express lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 near Carrie Avenue.

Police said one person was killed in the crash and another person was taken to the hospital with injuries. They said it is unclear if the victims were in the same car or separate cars.

The express lanes of eastbound I-70 are closed while officials investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.