Fatal crash on Illinois 111 in Madison County

A stretch of the highway is closed north of I-55 and might not reopen until about 8 a.m.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — One person has died in a crash in Madison County early Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened at about 4 a.m. on Illinois 111 north of Interstate 55, Illinois State Police confirmed with 5 On Your Side. Police have not released any further details about the victim killed in the crash or whether anyone else was injured.

A 5 On Your Side photojournalist at the scene saw emergency crews near two wrecked vehicles. One car had extensive damage to its front end, and the other car was tilted over on its side.

First responders have closed Illinois 111 in both directions about a mile north of I-55 Wednesday morning while they continue to investigate what happened. The road may not reopen until about 8 a.m. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes, including Illinois 3, Illinois 203 and I-255.

The crash in Illinois is the second fatal incident in the St. Louis area Wednesday morning. Two people were killed in a series of wrecks on I-270 near Big Bend Road in Kirkwood at about 12:30 a.m. The southbound lanes of the interstate remain closed nearly six hours later.