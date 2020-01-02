ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A driver has died in a car crash on Interstate 44 in St. Louis County.

The crash was reported at 6:54 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 at Antire Road. The crash involved one vehicle and one person was inside the car, the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed with 5 On Your Side.

No other details about the victim or the crash have been released at this time.

The crash closed all eastbound lanes of traffic on I-44 just before Route 141. Drivers were getting by on the shoulder, based on the live view from MoDOT’s traffic camera.

