Car stopped on I-70 leads to fatal crash in St. Louis

St. Louis police said a pickup driver hit an empty car, which was stopped in the middle of the highway.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — A car that was empty and stopped in the middle of Interstate 70 led to a fatal crash early Wednesday morning in St. Louis.

Emergency crews responded at 12:35 a.m. to the eastbound lanes of I-70 near Kingshighway Boulevard in north city. They found two vehicles with extensive damage. One of them, a Dodge Ram pickup truck, was on its side.

A preliminary investigation from St. Louis police found the pickup truck driver hit a car, which was stopped in the second lane of the highway. The stopped car was empty, and it’s unknown why it was parked on the interstate.

After crashing into the parked car, the pickup truck rolled over, and the driver and a passenger were thrown from the vehicle. The driver, a man in his mid-20s to mid-30s, was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. His vital signs were stable at last check, according to police.

The passenger died at the scene. He was identified by police as 30-year-old Andre Garnett of St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and is handling the ongoing investigation.

No other details about the car that was parked on I-70 were released.