Person killed in crash on I-70 near St. Charles County border

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A person was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 near the border of St. Charles and Warren counties.

The wreck happened just before 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes in Foristell, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a commercial vehicle was stopped on the shoulder when another car veered off the interstate and hit the back of the commercial vehicle.

A person inside the passenger car was killed, the highway patrol confirmed.

The view from 5 On Your Side's helicopter showed the passenger vehicle in the middle of the interstate ahead of the tractor trailer. It was severely burned and mangled from the crash.

Emergency crews have closed the westbound lanes of I-70 near Highway W while they investigate what happened and process the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released.