Man killed in 3-vehicle crash Saturday morning on I-70

The driver of a Nissan Altima was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

ST. LOUIS — A man died early Saturday morning after a crash on Interstate 70 westbound in St. Louis.

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on westbound I-70 at East Grand Boulevard, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a Nissan Altima driving west on I-70 swerved into the next lane and hit an Audi Q3. The driver of the Altima was thrown from the vehicle.

After being hit by the Altima, the Audi lost control and hit a Dodge Charger. The Audi then struck the concrete wall on the left shoulder, continued across the interstate, and stopped at the metal guardrail on the right shoulder.

Police said the Charger struck the concrete wall on the left shoulder, continued across the interstate, and came to a stop at the concrete wall on the right shoulder.

The male driver of the Altima was pronounced dead on scene. Police did not release his identity.

The 46-year-old woman who was the passenger in the Altima, and the 27-year-old man who was driving the Charger and his passenger, a 27-year-old woman, were taken to a local hospital. All three people were listed with stable vital signs, police said.

Police did not say if the driver and occupant of the Audi were injured.

Accident Reconstruction is investigation the crash.

This is a developing story. 5 On your Side will update information as it is confirmed.