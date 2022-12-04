1 dead in rollover crash Sunday on Interstate 70

St. Louis police's Accident Reconstruction Unit is handling the crash.

ST. LOUIS — One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 70 before Madison Street, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the rollover crash.

St. Louis police's Accident Reconstruction Unit is handling the crash.

Police did not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if any other injuries were reported.