Woman killed in crash while fleeing traffic stop in St. Louis, police say

Police said the woman ran a red light and struck a tractor-trailer after exiting Interstate 70 onto Adelaide Avenue.

ST. LOUIS — A woman fleeing a traffic stop was killed Tuesday when she crashed her vehicle in north St. Louis, police said.

The St. Louis Police Department said that at around 12:30 p.m., an officer with the Traffic Safety Division was conducting traffic enforcement on Interstate 70 at Salisbury and tried to pull over a vehicle that was traveling at least 80 mph.

The driver fled the officer, getting off and then back on the interstate at Grand, and later exited the interstate again onto Adelaide Avenue. She then ran a red light and struck a tractor-trailer that was driving through the intersection, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released No other injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the department said there was not a police pursuit involved.

The interstate was closed in both directions for an investigation and reopened just after 1 p.m. The Adelaide ramp remained closed as of early Tuesday afternoon.

The department's Accident Reconstruction unit is conducting an investigation.