Wentzville semi tractor-trailer crash kills 1, closes Hwy 61

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Wentzville Police Department responded to a fatal car crash involving a truck with a trailer and a passenger car Friday night that left one person dead.

The crash happened sometime before 8:15 p.m. Friday in Wentzville, in the southbound lanes of US Highway 61 at Dietrich Road.

A MSHP spokesperson said, troopers were at the scene of the crash. All southbound lanes of the highway were closed at Dietrich Road, near Indian Camp Creek Park.

Investigators have not shared any information about the victim.

There is no further information about the incident at this time.

