Woman dies after car collides with Metro bus in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman has died after a car crash Sunday morning involving a Metro Transit bus.

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. at the intersection of N. Broadway and E. Taylor Avenue, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said. A car collided with a Metro bus that was on its 95 Kingshighway route.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity hasn't been released.

The Metro bus was at the end of its route and no passengers were on board, said Metro Transit Communications Manager Jerry Vallely. No other injuries were reported.

It was unclear what caused the accident. The police department's Accident Reconstruction unit is investigating.