Man killed, 2 injured after crash in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene
ST. LOUIS — A man died and two other people were injured after a crash in St. Louis’ Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 2:20 p.m. in the area of Bacon and Montgomery Street.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Pontiac G6 was traveling northbound on Bacon and ran a stop sign as a Jaguar XE was traveling eastbound on Montgomery. 

The Jaguar struck the driver’s side of the Pontiac and caused it to go off the road and come to a rest in a yard.

Following the crash, the driver of the Jaguar, a 55-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital. Police did not give an update on her condition but said her vital signs were stable.

The driver of the Pontiac, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

A 26-year-old man who was a passenger in the Pontiac was taken to the hospital. Police did not give an update on his condition but said his vital signs were stable. 

The investigation is ongoing.

   

