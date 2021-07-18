Man dies in single-car crash in Jefferson County

The victim has been identified as 68-year-old Randy McDowell

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 68-year-old man died in a single-car crash in Jefferson County early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at around 3 a.m. along Highway 30 near West Forest Hills Drive in Dittmer.

A Ford Crown Victoria was travelling westbound on Highway 30 when it traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was later identified as Randy McDowell. According to a crash report, he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

No other information about the crash has been released.