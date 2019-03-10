JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal crash in Jefferson County.
The 2-car crash happened on Highway F near Highway O.
All lanes of Highway F just south of Highway O are blocked for an unknown amount of time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
