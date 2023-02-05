3 killed, 2 seriously injured in Lincoln County crash Sunday morning

Three people were confirmed dead upon the Highway Patrol's arrival.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Three people dead and two more were seriously injured after a crash early Sunday.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson Dallas Thompson, the Highway Patrol was requested to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at about 4:15 Sunday morning on South Chantilly Road, south of Ethington Road in Lincoln County.

Thompson said five people were in the vehicle. Three people were confirmed dead upon the Highway Patrol's arrival.

The two remaining occupants were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, Thompson said.

A crash reconstruction team is handling the investigation into the crash.

No additional information was released about the crash or the victims.