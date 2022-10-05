x
2 dead after tractor-trailer strikes SUV in Madison County, Illinois

Illinois State Police said a tractor-trailer failed to stop at a stop sign and struck an SUV.
Credit: stock.adobe.com

MADISON COUNTY, Ill — Two people were killed Wednesday morning after their vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer near Hamel, Illinois.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Illinois Route 4 at Illinois Route 140. 

The driver of the tractor-trailer was heading southbound on Route 4 as the SUV headed westbound on Route 140. The tractor-trailer did not stop at the stop sign and struck the SUV's passenger side, ISP said. 

Both people in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released their names.

The driver of the tractor-trailer refused medical attention.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

