2 MoDOT workers killed in south St. Louis County crash

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after two workers with the Missouri Department of Transportation were killed in a crash Thursday morning.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at around 11:15 a.m. on Telegraph Road at the Interstate 255 ramp.

Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed to 5 On Your Side that two MoDOT workers were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the vehicles involved in the crash was a MoDOT truck.

Drivers in the area should expect delays for the next few hours.