Man killed Sunday in Perry County motorcycle crash

David Beck, 60, was identified as the driver of the motorcycle.
Credit: KSDK

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. — A Perryville man died Sunday evening after a motorcycle crash in Perry County.

The crash happened at 7:23 p.m. Sunday when 60-year-old David Beck was driving his Harley Davidson Motorcycle along Highway 61 just north of County Road 912, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The report said Beck failed to make a left turn at a curve in the road, when his motorcycle went off the right side of the road.

MSHP said the motorcycle's undercarriage hit the ground. The impact from hitting the ground caused the motorcycle to overturn, throwing Beck from it.

Beck was taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital, where he died.

