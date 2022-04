The crash happened on N Broadway and Dock Street, east of I-70.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police confirm one man is dead after a single-vehicle crash shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday on North Broadway and Dock Street in St. Louis, east of I-70.

Police said the department's accident reconstruction team was investigating the crash.

Additional details surrounding the crash were not available. The man's identity was not released.