Fiery crash in St. Louis leaves man dead

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man died in a fiery crash in north St. Louis Wednesday night.

At around 11:40 p.m., St. Louis police were called to the area of Goodfellow Boulevard and Dressell Avenue for an accident with injuries. This is near St. Louis’ Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Emergency responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Police said he was between 50 and 60 years old. They have not released his identity.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic division is investigating the crash. No other information has been released.