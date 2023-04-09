Crash in north St. Louis leaves 1 dead Sunday morning

Police said the driver of the vehicle hit a wall, and one person was pronounced dead on scene.

ST. LOUIS — One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened shortly after 2:33 a.m. at the intersection of North Broadway and Branch Street in north St. Louis.

Police said the driver of the vehicle hit a wall, and one person was pronounced dead on scene.

Police did not say how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

No other information was released about the crash or the victim.

Accident Reconstruction is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.