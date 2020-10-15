Driver dies in 3-car crash in O’Fallon, Illinois

The driver’s identity has not been released out of respect for the family, police said

O'FALLON, Ill. — The driver of a Ford Mustang died in a crash Thursday morning.

At around 8:54 a.m., the Shiloh Police Department was called to Frank Scott Parkway at Cromwell Lane for a three-car crash with injuries.

Police said the Mustang was traveling eastbound on Frank Scott Parkway when it crossed the center line and hit a Ford Transit 350 Cutaway head-on.

A Nissan Murano hit the back of the Ford due to the abrupt stop caused by the accident, police said in a press release.

The driver of the Mustang was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead. The driver’s identity has not been released out of respect for the family, police said.

The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Frank Scott Parkway was closed from Hartman Lane to Greenmount Road for several hours while police investigated the crash.