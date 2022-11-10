5-vehicle crash kills pedestrian Monday in Overland

OVERLAND, Mo. — A Maryland Heights woman is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Monday night on Woodson Road in Overland.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the driver of a Mercedes-Benz was traveling southbound on Woodson Road. At about 8:35 p.m., the car traveled off the right side of the roadway north of Tennyson Road and struck three vehicles, a road sign and a pedestrian before returning to the road and striking another vehicle.
The pedestrian, 34-year-old Kristin Freebersyser, died at the scene.
The driver of the Mercedes-Benz suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
None of the vehicles struck were occupied at the time of the crash.
Early Tuesday morning, a man died after he was hit by a car at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue in North County. The driver in that incident fled the scene.
To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.