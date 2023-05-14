21-year-old dies in Saturday morning crash on Poplar Street Bridge

Brayden McKenzie Collins was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A two-car crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 55 at the Poplar Street Bridge left one man dead.

According to Illinois State Police, the deadly crash happened at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday on the northbound side of the Poplar Street Bridge in St. Clair County.

Brayden McKenzie Collins, 21, of Chesterfield was pronounced dead at the scene, St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. confirmed.

Another person was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said. No other information about the crash was available.

I-55 North was closed briefly at the bridge while crews investigated the incident. All lanes were reopened by 4 a.m. Saturday.