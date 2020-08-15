2 killed after car crashes into building in Richmond Heights

A third victim is in critical condition

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a fatal accident in Richmond Heights Friday night.

The accident happened at around 10:30 p.m. at Big Bend Boulevard and Clayton Road.

Richmond Heights police said three people were in the car at the time of the crash. Two people died in the crash and the third person is in critical condition.

The car was traveling east on Clayton Road, lost control and crashed into a medical building. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash because the car "would not have been able to jump the curb and hit the building without speed.”

No other information about the crash has been released.