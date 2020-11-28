x
Police investigating fatal crash in south St. Louis

At least one person died in a crash at S. Kingshighway Boulevard and Holly Hills Avenue
Credit: KSDK

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a fatal crash Friday evening in south St. Louis.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 5:20 p.m. to a crash at the intersection of S. Kingshighway Boulevard and Holly Hills Avenue in the Princeton Heights neighborhood.

At least one person died. Police did not release their identity.

It is unclear what caused the accident or how many vehicles were involved. The department's accident reconstruction unit responded and is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

