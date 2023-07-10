Crash in St. Charles County early Sunday leaves man dead

The man was hit after he stopped his car in the left lane of the interstate and exited the car.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Sedalia, Missouri, died early Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 70 east of Lake St. Louis.

The crash happened shortly before 12:15 a.m. on I-70 westbound.

A man was driving west on I-70 in the far left lane when he slowed and stopped his vehicle in the road, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The man started to exit his vehicle when a Dodge Challenger behind the man swerved left to avoid his vehicle, and struck the man and his vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 34-year-old Daymon Wray, from Sedalia.

The driver of the Dodge Challenger was uninjured.

No additional information was available about the crash.