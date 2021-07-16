Fatal crash closes Highway 94 in St. Charles County

One person died in the crash

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The westbound lanes of Highway 94 are closed in St. Charles County due to a fatal crash.

The two-car crash happened at around 9 a.m. on Highway 94 near Wolfram Road. One person was killed in the crash. The westbound lanes of 94 are expected to be closed for at least a couple hours, according to MoDOT’s traveler map.

Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.