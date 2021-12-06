Wrong-way crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in St. Clair County

A 10-year-old girl was injured in the crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A man was killed, and two people were injured in a crash in St. Clair County Sunday evening.

The crash happened at around 5:36 p.m. along Interstate 64/55 near Barack Obama Avenue. According to investigators, a Ford Edge was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and struck a Chevrolet Express head on.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 35-year-old Ryan Heinlein of Alton. A 10-year-old girl who was in the Ford was taken to the hospital with injuries. Police did not provide an update on her condition.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 56-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital with injuries. His condition remains unknown.