Second fatal crash in about 24 hours in St. Clair County Thursday night

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A 30-year-old man from Centreville has died after a crash on Interstate 255 in St. Clair County Thursday night.

The man was driving on I-255 northbound near Interstate 64, when he drove off the road and hit a concrete barrier. His vehicle then burst into flames, Illinois State Police said.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. His name has not been released.