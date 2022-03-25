Second fatal crash in about 24 hours in St. Clair County Thursday night

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A 30-year-old man from Centreville has died after a crash on Interstate 255 in St. Clair County Thursday night.
The man was driving on I-255 northbound near Interstate 64, when he drove off the road and hit a concrete barrier. His vehicle then burst into flames, Illinois State Police said.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene. His name has not been released.
This was the second fatal crash in St. Clair County in about 24 hours, after a 16-year-old boy struck and killed a 46-year-old woman on westbound Illinois Route 177 Wednesday night. ISP said she was walking in the roadway when she was hit.