St. Louis man killed in crash Sunday on I-170 ramp

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man died early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Berkeley.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday on the ramp from northbound Interstate 170 to eastbound Interstate 70, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Two men were inside a Chevrolet Equinox that was traveling too fast when the car ran off the left side of the road, went up an embankment and hit a MetroLink train track overpass. The Equinox flipped, stopping on its roof, and caught fire.

The driver, 31-year-old Yelmer Ramirez-Tercero of St. Louis, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other occupant, a 21-year-old man, suffered serious injuries.

No other information was released about the crash.