Man dies after crash in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man has died after a fatal crash in north St. Louis County Sunday night.

At around 10:16 p.m., St. Louis County police officers were called to Poggemoeller Avenue and Redman Road for an accident. This is in Spanish Lake.

According to investigators, a Saturn L300 sedan was travelling east on Redman Road and a Buick Lucerne was traveling west. The Buick began making a turn onto Poggemoeller when the Saturn hit it in the intersection.

The driver of the Buick was taken to a hospital where he later died. He was identified as 38-year-old Daryle Jones of St. Charles.

The driver of the Saturn, a 46-year-old man, was taken into custody after the crash. He has not been charged with a crime at this time, police said.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s crime scene unit and accident reconstruction team are investigating the crash.