Man dies after crash in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man has died after a fatal crash in north St. Louis County Sunday night.
At around 10:16 p.m., St. Louis County police officers were called to Poggemoeller Avenue and Redman Road for an accident. This is in Spanish Lake.
According to investigators, a Saturn L300 sedan was travelling east on Redman Road and a Buick Lucerne was traveling west. The Buick began making a turn onto Poggemoeller when the Saturn hit it in the intersection.
The driver of the Buick was taken to a hospital where he later died. He was identified as 38-year-old Daryle Jones of St. Charles.
The driver of the Saturn, a 46-year-old man, was taken into custody after the crash. He has not been charged with a crime at this time, police said.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s crime scene unit and accident reconstruction team are investigating the crash.
Anyone with information should contact the department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).