Driver dies in Sunday night crash on St. Louis interstate

ST. LOUIS — A person was killed in a car crash Sunday night in St. Louis.

The crash happened at about 11:35 p.m. on westbound Interstate 44, near where the highway becomes Interstate 70.

The initial St. Louis police report indicates the driver was speeding in the westbound lanes when he lost control, crashed into a metal guardrail and hit a large green MoDOT sign.

The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name has not been released.

Police had all of the westbound lanes blocked in front of a heavily damaged car sitting under the Cass Avenue overpass.

No other cars were involved. Further circumstances of the crash have not been released.