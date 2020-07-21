Fatal crash in St. Louis Tuesday afternoon

Officers responded just before noon to a call for a collision with injuries at Page and Euclid

ST. LOUIS — A person was killed in a crash in north St. Louis Tuesday afternoon. It was the second fatal crash in the city within the past day.

Officers responded just before noon to a call for a collision with injuries at Page and Euclid. According to preliminary information from St. Louis police, at least one person was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information about other injuries, vehicles involved or what caused the crash has been released.

The police department’s accident reconstruction unit responded to the scene and will handle the ongoing investigation.

On Monday evening, a passenger died in a wreck that happened about two miles away near Vandeventer and West Bell. The passenger was ejected when the car he was in crashed into a Chevy Tahoe. The victim’s name in that crash has not been released.