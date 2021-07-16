Man dies in St. Louis crash along River Des Peres

ST. LOUIS — A man has died after a crash in the City of St. Louis early Friday morning.
The crash happened at around 12:19 a.m. at River Des Peres Boulevard and Parkway Lane, which is in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood near the county line. Investigators said a Ford F150 left the roadway and struck a concrete barrier. The truck landed upside down on the rocks near River Des Peres.
Emergency responders rushed the driver to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified as 22-year-old Vincent Drago.
The St. Louis police department's accident reconstruction unit is investigating the crash.