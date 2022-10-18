Person killed in multi-car crash in St. Louis

The victim's identity has not been released.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles in St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

At about 12:20 p.m., St. Louis police officers responded to Hamilton Avenue and Page Boulevard for an accident with injuries. One person was taken to the hospital and later died.

St. Louis police’s accident reconstruction team has been requested to investigate.

No other information about the crash, or other potential victims, has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.