Multi-car crash in St. Louis leaves 1 person dead

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in St. Louis early Monday morning.

The multi-car crash happened at around 3:11 a.m. in the area of Kingshighway Boulevard and Arsenal Street. One person died in the crash, according to a report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

St. Louis police’s accident reconstruction team has been requested to investigate. No other information about the crash, including the victim’s identity, has been released.

Two other crashes happened across the St. Louis area Sunday night.

At around 11:30 p.m., a car slammed into a home along Cameron Road and Northgate Drive in north St. Louis County. The damage to the car and the home was minimal. The driver was taken into custody. No one was injured.

Another crash happened at around midnight on the Eads Bridge. The bridge was blocked off for several hours but has since been reopened. A 5 On Your Side crew saw two ambulances on the scene.