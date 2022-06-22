Fatal crash involving tractor-trailer on I-44 in St. Louis County

All eastbound lanes of I-44 are closed near Antire Road.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are on the scene of a fatal crash along Interstate 44 near Antire Road in St. Louis County.

The crash happened before 4 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-44. The crash caused all eastbound lanes to be shut down in the area while police investigate.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash involved an overturned tractor-trailer, a motorcycle and possibly four other vehicles.

No other information about the crash has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.

