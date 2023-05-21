Fatal crash closes westbound I-70 at Grand Boulevard Sunday morning

Accident Reconstruction is handling the crash investigation.

ST. LOUIS — Westbound Interstate 70 was closed for several hours at Grand Boulevard while St. Louis police investigated a fatal crash.

The crash involved at least four vehicles and happened shortly before 4:30 Sunday morning.

Three vehicles appeared to be significantly burnt from fire. The fourth vehicle on the scene did not appear to have been burnt..

Police did not know how many people died in the crash as of 6 a.m. Sunday.

Traffic on westbound I-70 was diverted off the interstate around the crash while the interstate was closed.

Two lanes of westbound 70 reopened around 8:50 Sunday morning.

No additional information was released.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.