2 separate fatal crashes in St. Louis early Friday

ST. LOUIS — Two people are dead in two separate crashes that happened within about 10 minutes early Friday in St. Louis.
Police first responded at about 12:37 a.m. to Riverview Boulevard and North Broadway in the Baden neighborhood. One car crashed into a tree. It had heavy damage to the front of the vehicle and appeared to have fire damage as well.
Officers were seen giving emergency treatment to two people on a grassy patch near the road. Once ambulances arrived, both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital.
St. Louis police later confirmed the passenger died from their injuries, and the driver is in critical condition, according to a preliminary report.
About 10 minutes later in south city, police responded to an collision – this one involving a pedestrian.
Officers rushed to the 2700 block of Gravois Avenue near Jefferson Avenue, which is on the border of the Benton Park West and Fox Park neighborhoods. Police said a man was hit by a vehicle and died at the scene.
The person responsible drove off after the crash, according to the preliminary report. Police did not have any details about the vehicle that was involved.