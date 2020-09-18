2 separate fatal crashes in St. Louis early Friday

A passenger was killed after a car crashed into a tree in north city, and a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in south city

ST. LOUIS — Two people are dead in two separate crashes that happened within about 10 minutes early Friday in St. Louis.

Police first responded at about 12:37 a.m. to Riverview Boulevard and North Broadway in the Baden neighborhood. One car crashed into a tree. It had heavy damage to the front of the vehicle and appeared to have fire damage as well.

Officers were seen giving emergency treatment to two people on a grassy patch near the road. Once ambulances arrived, both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital.

St. Louis police later confirmed the passenger died from their injuries, and the driver is in critical condition, according to a preliminary report.

About 10 minutes later in south city, police responded to an collision – this one involving a pedestrian.

Officers rushed to the 2700 block of Gravois Avenue near Jefferson Avenue, which is on the border of the Benton Park West and Fox Park neighborhoods. Police said a man was hit by a vehicle and died at the scene.