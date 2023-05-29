2 separate crashes in Missouri Sunday leave man, woman dead

Those next of kin to the crash victims were each notified.

ST. LOUIS — A man and woman from Missouri both died in two separate crashes that happened just minutes apart Sunday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the first crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday in Reynolds County on Highway K, 13 miles east of Ellington.

Two people were traveling eastbound in a 2000 GMC Sierra when they drove off the right side of the road. The driver tried to grab the steering wheel and jerk the Sierra in a different direction to avoid the crash, but the Sierra struck an embankment and flipped over.

The passenger of the Sierra was pronounced dead at the scene. The Reynolds County coroner identified the crash victim as Zachiriah Hahn, 24, from Farmington, Missouri.

The driver, another 24-year-old man from Park Hills, Missouri, suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

About 30 minutes later and 70 miles north, a second crash happened in Phelps County, on County Road 1140 near County Road 1090.

Two people were traveling westbound in a dune buggy when the driver lost control, went off the right side of the road and flipped over. The passenger was thrown from the motor vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Phelps County coroner identified the crash victim as Chandra Moffet, 42, of St. James, Missouri. Her body was taken to an area funeral home.

The driver, a 49-year-old man from Catawissa, Missouri, was taken to Phelps Health Hospital with minor injuries.

