Fiery crash leaves 1 dead in East St. Louis

A car truck a tree off the roadway and became engulfed in flames, police said

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — One person has died after a fiery crash in East St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. along Lake Drive. A car hit a tree off the side of the road and became engulfed in flames, according to police.

Police told 5 On Your Side the victim suffered such severe burns that emergency crews had trouble locating them. Police had a K9 officer searching nearby woods for more victims but only the one person in the car was found.

East St. Louis police, Illinois State Police and the Midway Fire Department are working together on the investigation.