Man dead after apartment fire in Soulard

ST. LOUIS — A man died in a fire that started in the kitchen of an apartment Saturday.
The St. Louis Fire Department responded to the fire shortly before 9 p.m. in a first-floor apartment of a building on the 1800 block of South 9th Street in Soulard.
St. Louis Fire Department spokesman Capt. Garon Mosby told 5 On Your Side at the scene that a man was found dead in the kitchen, where the fire originated.
Mosby said the fire was contained to the first-floor kitchen.
The building where the fire happened houses two apartments. One on the first floor, and one on the second floor.
No one else was injured in the fire, according to Mosby.
Mosby said the fire is being investigated by St. Louis police's Bomb/Arson Squad and fire investigators.
No additional information was released about the fire or the victim.
This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will updated information as it is confirmed.
