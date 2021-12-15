East St. Louis house fire leaves elderly man dead

The man's identity has not been released

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — An investigation is underway after an elderly man died in a fire in East St. Louis Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at around 6:15 a.m. at a home along North 36th Street. The assistant fire chief told 5 On Your Side the victim is believed to be an elderly man who was disabled and used a walker.

While crews were at the scene battling the flames, firefighters found the man in the front of the house where there was a lot of smoke. Fire officials believe he became disoriented and couldn’t make it out on his own. They also said there were bars on the windows and the door.

No other information about the fire, including the victim’s identity, has been released.