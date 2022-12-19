1 dead Monday morning after fire engulfs High Ridge mobile home

The trailer fire began at about 3 a.m. Monday, according to the High Ridge Fire District.

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. — One person died after a mobile home caught fire early Monday morning in Jefferson County.

High Ridge Fire Chief John Barton told 5 On Your Side the fire broke out at about 3 a.m. Monday at a mobile home in the 3100 block of Ruby Drive in High Ridge.

Crews were unable to enter the structure immediately upon arrival due to heavy smoke and flames, Barton said. Once firefighters were able to enter, they found one person dead inside.

Barton said the victim was likely dead some time before crews arrived at the scene of the fire.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department and State Fire Marshall will be conducting an investigation into the fatal fire.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.