Person, 2 dogs die in Warrenton fire

The fire happened at a mobile home in the Three Shamrocks Subdivision around 1:05 a.m. Wednesday

WARRENTON, Mo. — One person and two dogs died in fire in Warrenton early Wednesday morning.

According to the Warrenton Fire Protection District, crews responded to a structure fire in the Three Shamrocks Subdivision around 1:05 a.m.

The fire department said when they arrived, smoke and flames were visible from single-wide mobile home and the structure was fully involved. Wright City fire crews and Wentzville fire crews also assisted at the scene.

As crews searched the heavily damage structure, they found a person dead in the bedroom. After further searching, two dogs were also found dead. The fire was under control by 1:35 a.m., the fire department said.

Officials have not said what caused the fire.

The Warrenton FPD, WCSD, Warren County Coroner and the Missouri State Fire Marshal are investigating.