St. Louis man dies in Franklin County motorcycle crash

The St. Louis man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at a Franklin County hospital.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis man died Tuesday evening in a motorcycle crash in Robertsville, Missouri.

The crash happened at about 6:20 Tuesday, in the 5100 block of Oak Grove Church Road, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

A man driving a motorcycle westbound on Oak Grove Church Road overturned and traveled off the left side of the road, where he hit a tree. The man was pronounced dead at a Franklin County hospital.

He was identified as 39-year-old Michael Roberson.

No other information was released about the crash.

Top St. Louis headlines