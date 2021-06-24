Head-on crash kills 3 people in Lincoln County

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. in the area of State Highway JJ and Lakeview Drive, which is near Elsberry, Missouri

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Three people have died in a head-on crash Thursday morning in Lincoln County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed with 5 On Your Side that two vehicles crashed head-on, killing three people. The victims include one person in one of the vehicles and two people in the other vehicle.

Highway patrol troopers are on the scene and the crash reconstruction unit is on the way.

It’s still early on in the investigation. No other details have been released at this time.