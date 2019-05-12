ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police have released surveillance photos of a suspect vehicle after a 64-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run on Friday.

St. Louis County police said the man was trying to cross South Broadway near the intersection of Weiss Avenue at around 4:25 p.m. when he was hit. Police said the driver continued southbound on South Broadway after the crash.

The man was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. His identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The St. Louis Police Department released surveillance photos and video of the car on Wednesday. The car is described as a dark sedan with front-end damage on the passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

